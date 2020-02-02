Through thick and thin. More than a month after Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to Jessica Bieland their family for holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright during what he described as an “embarrassing” night out, the A-list pair wants to make it crystal clear they’ve moved on.

Biel took to Instagram on Friday with a series of never-before-seen snapshots to celebrate her husband’s 39th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much,” she captioned the post. Included in the photos is one of The Sinner star kissing J.T. as he received an honorary doctorate degree last year, and others of the duo hand-in-hand.

The actress’ public display of affection toward Justin is one of her first since the scandal involving Wainwright.

On Dec. 4, the “Say Something” singer addressed the paparazzi photos of him and his Palmer co-star for the first time, describing his behaviour as a “strong lapse in judgement.”

“…let me be clear-nothing happened between me and my co-star,” his statement continued in part. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Despite Timberlake’s actions, a source told E! News at the time that he and Biel were focused on repairing their broken bond.

“Nobody is going anywhere, but it’s definitely had an effect on their marriage and her trust in him,” our insider remarked. “Even if nothing more happened than what was in the photos, what he did was highly inappropriate.”

After Justin wrapped filming on Palmer, which shot in New Orleans, he returned home to L.A. right before the holidays.

“Justin has spent a lot of time apologizing and acknowledging Jessica’s feelings,” a separate source revealed to E! News. “He feels terrible and wishes he could take back the public humiliation and embarrassment he caused. He loves Jessica and being married to her. He will learn from what happened and not let it happen again.”

Upward and onward, as they say.