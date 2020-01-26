Kashmiris to observe Black Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe Indian Republic Day on Sunday (today) as Black Day in protest against India’s continued denial of their right to self-determination.

Call for the Black Day was given by APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Ashraf Sehrai and Mir Shahid Saleem. The day will be marked with a complete strike and protests in the occupied valley and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in multiple world capitals. This year, the observance of the Black Day is also aimed at registering protest against the continued lockdown of the occupied valley imposed by India since August 5 last year.

The Hurriyat leaders in their statements and messages said that India is not a real democratic country as it has been suppressing the Kashmiris’ voice through military might for the past over seven decades. They said that India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in Kashmir as it has occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

As the Kashmir Valley remained under strict military lockdown on 174th straight day on Saturday, India’s Republic Day has brought more miseries to the already besieged people. The occupation authorities have taken strict measures in the name of so-called security across the territory, especially in Srinagar. Heavy contingents of Indian police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in Srinagar and other towns of Kashmir to prevent anti-India demonstrations on the day. Random crackdowns were being carried out and commuters subjected to vigorous screening. All roads leading to a cricket stadium at Sonawar, the main venue of official function in Srinagar, were barricaded.