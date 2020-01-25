PM Imran Khan tweets regarding fascist ideology of PM Modi

The world is now acknowledging the anti-democratic and fascist ideology being imposed in IOJK and in India. This is the biggest threat to regional peace and stability. Already 8 million Kashmiris & Muslims in India are suffering because of Modi’s fascist policies. pic.twitter.com/9e2rJonZUB

Taking to the popular micro-blogging site on Friday, the prime minister had asked Pakistanis at home and abroad to come out on the 5th Feb in support of the eight million Kashmiris who have been besieged by 900,000 Indian soldiers for almost six months by the fascist racist Modi regime.

Earlier, According to images shared on social media by users across the sub-continent, Pakistan enters the new decade on the back of an improved security situation and a promise of untapped tourist potential.

Modi came under fire after he revoked Kashmir’s special status and implementation of controversial Citizenship Amendment Act which granted Indian nationality to minorities excluding Muslims.