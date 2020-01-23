The first of the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The game will commence at 02:00 PM local (09:00 AM GMT) (2:30 PM IST). This match can be viewed on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

Pakistan’s T20I captain Babar Azam said that he is looking forward to the international debuts of batsman Ahsan Ali and fast-bowler Haris Rauf.

“I hope they make their international debuts tomorrow,” he said while speaking in a press conference with his Bangladesh counterpart Mahmudullah on Thursday. “Rauf has performed very well in the Big Bash League.”

The skipper said that his side is focused on retaining their top spot in the T20I ranking. “The team is well prepared.”

Mahmudullah said that he is looking forward to play good cricket and putting on a good show. “The rankings might affect the game play but we are not thinking about those things. We know that Pakistan is a very good strong team and they have been very consistent in the T20I format.”

He said that his side is performing well in the T20 format themselves and expressed his wishes of giving Pakistan a run for their money given the way they have prepared.

