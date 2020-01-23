Mehwish thanks Gippy Grewal

Actress Mehwish Hayat has welcomed Gippy Grewal in Pakistan and extended gratitude for his words of appreciation.

Earlier in an interview with a Pakistani vlogger, Gippy who is in Pakistan on a private visit with his friend, when asked which actress would he love to collaborate with, said “I have to watch now all the Pakistani films. I watched ‘Punjab Nahi Jaon Gi’ film of Mehwish Hayat, I liked her outstanding performance. So definitely if I get a chance to work in Pakistani films, I would like to work with Mehwish.”

Mehwish Hayat took to Twitter saying, “Welcome to Pakistan Gippy Grewal. Thank you for your words of appreciation.”

The ‘Load Wedding’ actress further said “Glad that you are enjoying our films and hospitality. Let’s get you a Pakistani flick soon.”

Mehwish Hayat is a Pakistani film actress who is known for her roles in Load Wedding, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Actor in Law.

She was honoured by the Government of Pakistan with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019.

The 2012 blockbuster romance serial Meray Qatil Meray Dildar marked a significant turning point in Hayat’s career, earning her praise and nomination for Best actress at Lux Style Awards. She later won the Lux Style Awards for Best television Actress for her portrayal of a strong headed in Kashif Nisar’s acclaim series Kami Reh Gayi (2013).

She achieved further success by featuring as the female lead in four of Momina Duraid’s romantic dramas-Phir Chand Pe Dastak (2011), Mirat-ul-Uroos (2012), Ishq Mein Teray (2013), Ru Baru (2014) and Anjum Shahzad’s highly successful family drama Kabhi Kabhi (2013) and Nadeem Baig’s Dil Lagi.

Rupinder Singh “Gippy” Grewal, is an Indian actor, singer, film director and producer whose works span over Punjabi and Hindi film industry. His single Phulkari broke many records in the Punjabi music industry. He made his acting debut in the 2010 movie, Mel Karade Rabba, and which he followed with Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Bhaji in Problem and Jatt James Bond. He revived “PTC Best Actor Award” in 2011 for his performance in the 2011 film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. He received the “PIFAA Best Actor Award” in 2012 along with Diljit Dosanjh and received “PTC Best Actor Award” in 2015 for Jatt James Bond along with Diljit Dosanjh. After his hit movie Faraar, he came with Kaptaan and lock in 2016.