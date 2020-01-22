Hussain Faisal turns approver in fake accounts case against Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s problems increased on Wednesday as Hussain Faisal Jamot turned an approver in the mega money laundering case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted a report pertaining to the matter in the accountability court (AC).

Asif Zardari’s sister and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Sindh Faryal Talpur, Omni Group’s director Abdul Ghani Majeed and others are nominated in the case along with the erstwhile president. Importantly, Omni Group chief financial officer (CFO) Aslam Masood and officers of a private bank including Kiran Aman and Noreen Sultan had earlier turned approvers against the suspects.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and counsel Latif Khosa talked to media and stressed that the incumbent government is taking political revenge from his party.

On the other hand, the proceedings to indict Asif Ali Zardari and other accused in the Park Lane reference and the mega money laundering case have been postponed till February 11.

The AC has ordered to produce Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed before the court by air ambulance during the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday gathered more evidence against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in connection with money laundering case.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog has claimed that more than 300 ghost employees are working in Shehbaz Group of Industries. No one knows from where these ghost employees have received pays, the NAB sources said.

Earlier in December, 2019, the NAB had seized Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore house 96-H, Model Town and a 9-kanal home in Abbottabad.

Shehbaz Sharif will not be able benefit from his family’s assets which are allegedly based on TT (telegraphic transfer), the NAB official said.

On the other hand, an accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday heard the supplementary reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s assets beyond income.

During the hearing, former president of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed filed a plea for his exemption from personal appearance. The defence counsel Qazi Misbah pleaded the court to postpone hearing as he did not prepare for the arguments in the case due to the death of his mother.

Later, the accountability court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing till February 12.

Earlier in November last year, an accountability court had permitted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to auction the properties belonging to the former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The court has rejected the plea of Ishaq Dar to stop auction of his properties by the anti-corruption watchdog in assets beyond income reference. Following the rejection of the petition, the anti-graft watchdog was given permission to auction Dar’s properties.

In July last year, a bungalow in Model Town area of Lahore had been seized which was reported to be the property of the former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The anti-graft watchdog had ordered the district government had issued orders prior to seizing the property over ongoing corruption and assets beyond means investigations against the absconding politician. Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Assistant Commissioner Model Town presided over the operational proceedings of the seizure.

The Assistant Commissioner on the occasion revealed that NAB had given direct and clear orders to seize the property instantaneously. The Bungalow has now been taken under governmental jurisdiction.

Moreover, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon in Roshan Sindh project’s corruption case till February 11.

The high court resumed the hearing of the petition challenging the probe by National Accountability Bureau into the Roshan Sindh corruption case on basis of NAB Amendment Ordinance.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah questioned NAB official regarding the date of an inquiry launched against Roshan Sindh programme.

To this, NAB official replied that the anti-corruption watchdog launched the inquiry on February 4 – 2019.

“Why this inquiry is not reached to a conclusion? The court should be informed regarding the outcomes of the inquiry,” remarked CJ IHC.

Justice Minallah remarked whether NAB wants to kill or torture Sharjeel Memon. NAB officer replied that the institution wanted to fulfil legal requirements in the case.

“Basic rights cannot be taken away by arresting Sharjeel Memon as he is not running away. The institution should take the decision in view of the NAB ordinance.” The court ordered the NAB investigation officer to assist IHC after completing preparations in the next hearing. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till February 11.

Earlier on January 7, Sharjeel Memon had challenged the probe by National Accountability Bureau into the Roshan Sindh corruption case on basis of NAB Amendment Ordinance.

The investigation into the corruption charges has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the Sharjeel Memon under the newly amended laws for NAB.

In his petition, Memon sought IHC to declare the probe null and void, as well as pleaded the high court to immediately stop the further proceedings in the corruption case. The petition also stated that he was not accused of taking bribery in the Roshan Sindh programme.

Earlier on January 1, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon till January 7 in Roshan Sindh corruption case.

Also, the NAB on Wednesday challenged the bail granted to former managing director PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq, in LNG case in Supreme Court.

The accountability bureau has filed a petition in the apex court against the decision of Islamabad High Court granting bail to Imranul Haq, a former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The NAB has pleaded to the court to declare the bail to Imranul Haq as void.

The IHC verdict was against decisions of the Supreme Court in which the high court has ignored the parameters set by the apex court, the NAB argued in its petition. “There were no substantial grounds for granting bail to the accused,” petition further argued.

The high court had granted bail to Sheikh Imranul Haq over his petition in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal case on November 26 last year.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer. NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.