Gibbs reveals why he called Pakistan fans ‘animals’

KARACHI: Former batsman Herschelle Gibbs, in a Twitter response, revealed why he called a section of Pakistan fans ‘animals’ during South Africa’s home series against the Men in Green in 2007 The 45-year-old admitted to calling a certain section of the crowd ‘animals’ because they forced his son and his mother out of their seats. Gibbs made the claim while responding to a question from a fan about the incident on Twitter. “Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area,” Gibbs tweeted. The racially charged remarks by Gibbs were caught on stump mic, which resulted in a three-match ban for the batsman. “CSA has investigated the matter, and we have heard the remarks made by Herschelle Gibbs in response to verbal abuse directed by a number of Pakistan supporters at Paul Harris while he was fielding on the boundary. Herschelle says these remarks were for the ears only of his team-mates in his proximity and were directed in general terms at that section of the crowd that had verbally abused Paul Harris. He has apologised if he has caused offence to anyone.” CSA chief executive Gerald Majola had said at the time.