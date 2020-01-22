Zafar Iqbal, an SHO from Khanewal got suspended over ferocity with a lady

KHANEWAL: The Station House Officer (SHO) of Makhdoompur Pahoraan got suspended over an allegation of torturing a young lady before her mother and sister when she rejected for stripping.

As per the video clip stated by the girl (name withheld to ensure privacy), she lodged an application with the Khanewal District police against the SHO Zafar Iqbal, who was constantly warning the lady through chatting about not keeping a relationship with him.

At that point, around the same day, the SHO Zafar Iqbal showed up at the young lady’s home late at night with the contingent of police and went to approach the young lady for naked dancing. Over her refusal and defensive approach, the SHO Zafar Iqbal endeavored to assault her, despite the fact that he got off briskly by taking the young lady’s mobile and a few different valuable things.

Meanwhile, the girl is an orphan and work as a bus hostess for her family livelihood.

Subsequently, IG Punjab suspended the SHO Zafar Iqbal and coordinated DSP Saddar Khanewal to ask into the case inside 48 hours.