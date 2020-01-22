Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is scheduled to meet Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan today.

The chief minister departed for his visit to Balochistan where he would review the flooded and snow-affected areas of Balochistan and meet Jam Kamal Khan. He is also scheduled to visit Gwadar.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for extending cooperation and launching Rescue services in his province. In a letter, he said that the Punjab government extended significant support for the launch of Rescue services in Balochistan and “we appreciate this cooperation on part of the Punjab government”,