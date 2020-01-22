Bilawal inaugurates pumping station to resolve water crisis

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday has inaugurated Dhabeji Pumping Station to overcome the water shortage in the province.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the project was completed at a cost of Rs. 1.4 billion. He said that the project would prove beneficial in the province to accommodate water needs.

The project started in 2016 and it has been completed in four years at a cost of Rs1.4 billion. It comprises a total of six pumps, of which four pumps have the capacity of 25MGD and two are standby pumps.

Managing Director (MD) of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), Asadullah Khan, said that the inauguration of the pump house will help meet the water demands of the country’s economic hub.

Earlier, Chief Minister House issued a statement on social media in which it stated, “Dhabeji (January, 21st, 2020): Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unveils the plaque to inaugurate 100 MGD pumping House. He is accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab and others.”

Notably, Karachi’s everyday water requirement is 1,200 MGD. However, it is supplied only 650 MGD, of which 220 MGD is either wasted due to leakages or stolen.