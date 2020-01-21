Commander Kenyan Navy visits Naval Headquarters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Levi Franklin Mghalu visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was introduced to the Chiefs of Staff and Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Major General Levi Franklin Mghalu called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, various matters of maritime security, stability and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s commitment in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s contributions for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region. The Naval Chief thanked the visiting dignitary for the hospitality afforded to Pakistan Navy Ships ASLAT & MOAWIN on their recent visit to Mombasa. Commander Kenya Navy also appreciated the PN Ships for establishing Medical Camp at the port which facilitated thousands of patients and for holding passage exercise with Kenya Navy Ship JASSIRI. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified naval domains.

A brief was also given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on security situation in Indian Ocean Region. He was briefed on the plight of Kashmiri people in the backdrop of abrogation of Articles 370 & 35-A of Indian Constitution and Pakistan’s continued support to the just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris. During his stay in Pakistan, the Commander Kenya Navy will also visit Pakistan Navy War College at Lahore and Pakistan Navy’s operational/ training units, J oint Maritime Information & Coordination Centre (JMICC) at Karachi besides holding interactions with Commander Pakistan Fleet, Commander Coast and Commander Karachi.

It is expected that the visit of Commander Kenya Navy shall further promote the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in general and the navies in particular.