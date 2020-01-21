AIOU launches academic programmes for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University has re-launched some academic programmes for overseas Pakistanis, including those living in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain and USA.

The programmess include Allisan-ul-Arabi (Basic Arabic Course), Arabic Bol Chall, Secondary School Certificate (Matric), Higher Secondary School Certificate (FA, I.com).

The interested Pakistanis have been asked to enroll themselves in the on-going admission (spring, 2020), that will continue till February 21.

Admission forms and prospectus for these programmes could be downloaded from the university’s website

According to the Director Admissions on Tuesday, the overseas students educational facilities are being extended with the cooperation of Pakistani missions and schools abroad.

Meanwhile, in order to reach Pakistanis living overseas, particularly in the Middle East, the AIOU has prepared a plan to provide educational facilities online.

The plan includes providing study material and arranging examination facilities in their respective countries.