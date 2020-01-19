PM Imran warns India over LoC firing, says difficult for Pakistan to remain silent observer

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while reminding the international community once again about Pakistan’s concerns over an Indian false flag operation, warned that Pakistan would find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer in the face of Indian military attacks, resulting in deaths of civilians on the Line of Control (LoC).

On his twitter account, the prime minister said, “I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LOC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LOC.”

As Indian Occupation forces continue to target & kill civilians across the LOC with increasing intensity & frequency, there is an urgent need for UN SC to insist India allow UNMOGIP return to IOJK-side of LOC. We fear an Indian false flag operation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 19, 2020

The prime minister further urged the United Nations Security Council to pressurize India to allow return of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) on the Line of Control across Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The world must have its interests for considering India its commercial ally but it should not be silent on the prevailing situation in India giving due importance to people’s values,” Qureshi said.