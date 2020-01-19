Imran Ashraf, Mawra Hocane, Sami Khan and Danish Nawaz come together on one stage

Entertainment network Hum Network Limited, celebrated the 15th anniversary of its premier entertainment channel Hum TV, on Friday in Karachi in a special transmission of ‘Subh Se Agay.’

The anniversary transmission was attended by prominent faces of the country’s entertainment landscape including Imran Ashraf, Mawra Hocane, Sami Khan, Danish Nawaz, Khushbakht Shujaat, Mohammad Ehteshamuddin, Usman Mukhtar, Ali Safina, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Sultana Siddiqui President HUM Network Limited and CEO HUM Network Duraid Qureshi. The veteran Bushra Ansari and Hamza Ali Abbasi participated in the transmission via teleconference.

Congratulating Hum on its 15th anniversary, President Dr Arif Alvi said, “Hum has always been unique in presenting topics that highlight social issues to bring awareness amongst people. Its approach in presenting such topics while maintaining the entertainment factor makes it popular not only in Pakistan but throughout the world. HUM Network deserves congratulations for maintaining its high standards.”

The start of 2020 will witness mega projects by HUM Network that will touch the audiences’ hearts including HUM Style Awards, HUM Showcase, Pyar Ke Sadqey – a play that brings sensitive issue of mental harassment by family members onto mainstream television, Zebaish, Kashaf and Dilruba to name a few. After the successful shows in Dubai, Canada and U.S.A, this year will also witness Pakistan’s biggest television awards, HUM Awards which will be staged in one of the most iconic destinations – London, England.

Through all of its growing years, Hum TV has played a major role in empowering women, showcasing stigmas and issues that people shy away from, presenting them with sensitivity and gaining acceptability with the masses. This year HUM Network will celebrate success stories of our women and women leaders around the world in a one-of-a-kind awards show, HUM Women Leaders Award, 2020.