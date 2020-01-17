World pays tribute to boxing legend Muhammad Ali

The sports world is paying tribute to one of the greatest boxers in history Muhammad Ali on his birth anniversary today (Jan 17).

Ali, who won his first heavyweight championship in 1964 while still going by his given name, is the seminal figure in many of boxing’s greatest moments. He gave fans the “Rumble in the Jungle” and the “Thrilla in Manila,” fights so indelible their opponents don’t even need to be named. He gave them the greatest rivalry in boxing history with Joe Frazier and helped boost the international profile of George Foreman, Ken Norton and Larry Holmes, among others.

While some have a better record than Ali’s 56-5 (37 KOs), none have given more moments cemented in sports lore. The grace, fluidity and precision with which he fought redefined what it meant to be a heavyweight. No longer was it a division of only brute strength, but one combining power with the style and flair of other divisions.

Ali’s rhetoric redefined boxing promotion and what the public expected of athletes. There are remnants of his effect in every overhyped pre-fight press conference and in every overly dissected moment of candor from an athlete.

The legendary fighter taught athletes that the greatest vessel for communication is always yourself.

Ali was one of the first athletes to speak out on race relations and social injustice. That athletes are now expected to have nuanced social opinions was borne from people like Ali and Tommie Smith.

We will never know how long Ali’s championship reign would have lasted had he not refused to fight in the Vietnam War. That cost him three years of his prime, at a point where he’d gone undefeated through his first 29 fights.

But his willingness to accept the aftermath of that decision is what helped make Ali so special.