Shan Foods distributes 20,000 eco-friendly bags

Shan Foods has furthered its commitment for a cleaner, greener Pakistan by joining the fight against plastic pollution. Understanding the negative impact plastic waste has on our environment Shan Foods has donated more than nineteen thousand eco-friendly bags to Naheed Supermarket, as an alternative to conventional plastic bags. The bags are available for customers free of cost.

The company has also handed out the bags to its entire staff in its head office.

Speaking about this initiative, Maria Rashdi, Marketing Communications & E-commerce Manager, Shan Foods said, “At Shan Foods we care about our environment. Plastic is not only harmful for animals but for humans as well.

Every year, 8 million metric tons of plastics enter our ocean on top of the estimated 150 million metric tons that currently circulate our marine environments.

We want to play our role in reducing plastic waste, hence we are providing eco-friendly bags to our employees and to consumers through Naheed.”