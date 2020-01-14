SMBBMU employees continue protest on 16th consecutive day

The employees of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, continued their protest for the 16th consecutive day on Tuesday for acceptance of their demands.

They took out a large rally from the main gate of Chandka Medical College, which after marching through various roads culminated at the local press club where the participants staged a larger sit-in, which was also participated by the All Sindh Universities Employees Federation chairman and office-bearers of other universities’ associations. They included Raza Muhammad Durrani of Shah Latif University, Shakeel Chandio of Quaid-e-Awam University, Muhammad Ali Ghangro of Sindh University, Yasir Ali of Shaheed Benazir University Nawabshah, A D Narejo of Gambat, Farhan Khan of Karachi University, Manzoor Lashari of Veterinary University, Muhammad Shoro of Mehran University, Muhammad Ali Jamali and Saeed Lashari of Peoples University, Rizwan Khan of NED University, Ajeebur Rahman Sahto of Dow University, Adnan Akhtar of Urdu University, Fareed Ahmed of Jinnah University, Shabir Ahmed of Benazir University Liyari, Jamil Mari & Zahid Dahot of Agriculture University, Kashif Channa, Arshad Pervaiz, Zulfiqar Shar, Hameedullah Bugti, and others.

The protesters said that the SMBBMU Larkana vice chancellor was taking undue and unnecessary benefits being a woman, and misinforming higher authorities about the problems faced by the employees of the university instead of resolving them. They said that fake, fabricated and unfounded cases had been registered against the employees and no one was ready to listen to their issues, which was highly condemnable and unjust.

They said that talks were held and notifications issued, but decisions had not yet been implemented. They said that their demands include issuance of medical card, award of son quota, holding of DPC meeting, quarter allotment, ambulance provision, uniform allowance, earned leave benefit of 2019, 15-day salaries, basic grade for new clerks, award of grade 9 to dental technicians, nursing allowance, increment of 2014-15, regularisation of all contractual employees, thorough probe of corruption in the university and so forth.

They warred that if their demands were not accepted, they would be forced to further enhance the scope of their protest, and only the university authorities would be responsible for such a situation.