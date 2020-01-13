Film stars are precious, respect them: Meera Ji

Actress Meera Ji, in a special message, has bashed a netizen over his indecent demand and abusive language.

The actress took to her Twitter account and posted, “Heroin means heroine in real life. So they’re not prostitutes. They don’t work in clubs in Pakistan. Film industry means film industry not a sex club industry.”

“People who want to invest in any project of film stars must know that they are artists and they are precious personalities of our society. We must support them, respect them. They have decorum and have great contribution to represent the country’s culture and art at international level.

“Actors should get protocol as upper level as PM and ministers, so they will feel proud of their work,” she added.

Meera Ji further said, “If you are coming to invest in their project in a professional way, come with proper documentation, advance payments and contract.”