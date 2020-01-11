Court verdict on lawyer’s release

The verdict of the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench regarding the release of lawyer Lt-Col Inamur Rehman should be implemented without any delay. Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf of the LHC Rawalpindi bench ruled that the detention of the lawyer, who has been fighting cases of victims of involuntary disappearance for years, illegal and ordered military authorities to release him immediately. In earlier hearings, the defence ministry had admitted that the lawyer in question was in their custody. The court order stated: “The detention of Mr Inamur Rahim advocate with military authorities is declared illegal and unlawful. He shall be released forthwith.” It is quite ironic that the person, who has been fighting the cases of enforced disappearances, also became a victim of the illegal act. His whereabouts were revealed by the defence ministry when on Jan3 the court of Justice Rauf heard that Lt Col Rahim had been taken into custody under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) for his alleged violation of the Official Secret Act. The ministry may have powers to detain a private person or a retired armed forces officer but the manner in which Lt-Col Rahim or several others have been taken away leave many questions to be answered. Lt-Col Rahim was taken away by unidentified people on Dec17 from his residence in Askari 14, an army area. The family approached the police to report the kidnapping of Lt-Col Rahim, trespassing and threats. Even the police were ignorant of the action by the defence ministry. The family learned about the status of Lt-Col Rahim when they moved the court. Many issues still remain unexplained. Even if he was accused violating the Army Act, the law provides procedures – rights to suspects.

Civil society and lawyers condemned the disappearance of Lt-Col Rahim “for raising his voice and protesting missing persons’ cases and approaching the courts for their safe recovery”. With this case, the court must take up the cases of other enforced disappearances and take them to proper conclusions. *