Present rulers planned to harm 800,000 people linked to BISP: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar planned to inflict harm on 800,000 deserving people linked to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Saeed Ghani said that if the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had reservation over 1500 people, it did not mean that it should make suffer thousands of people. He said this while talking to the journalists on Wednesday. Saeed Ghani said that the Benazir Income Support Program was created to help the poor. Thousands of people should not suffer owing to few hundreds wrongly included people, he added. Provincial Information Minister said that they would not allow PTI to achieve political motives under the guise of damaging Benazir Income Support Program. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wanted to include its own people in Benazir Income Support Program illegally.

Saeed Ghani said that PTI would not be allowed to inflict harm on Benazir Income Support in any way. The provincial minister for information said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government was a Tik Tok government and it would collapse only by Tik Tok. He said that Shahriar Afridi had said that there was a difference between video and footage. Now only could tell what was the difference between Hareem and Tarmeem, he added. Responding to a question, Saeed Ghani said that the number of cabinet members could not exceed over eleven percent after the passage of 18th amendment. The provincial minister said that according to the law, all the departments were with the chief minister.

Meanwhile, while addressing a seminar, Saeed Ghani felicitated the colleges’ position holder students and also congratulated the principals of those colleges with whom the students belonged. Provincial Minister for Information said that the percentages of the students of Sindh’s top ten colleges was more than 90 per cent. Saeed Ghani said that the present government of Sindh gave great importance to education and health sector. The information minister said that the performance and the infrastructure of colleges in Sindh would further improve in the coming years. He said that it was not appropriate for teachers to ask for promotions, even when they did not teach. Saeed Ghani said that teachers would get promotion on their own if they got better results from their teachings, in that case, he added, they would not have to request for promotion. Provincial Minister for Information said that no country in the world could develop, unless it provided opportunities of better education for its future generations.