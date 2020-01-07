Askari Bank signs MoU with Majestic Lounge

The Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) and Majestic Lounge signed an agreement for International Lounge Facility which will allow Askari World, Corporate, Platinum and Gold Mastercard credit card customers access to Majestic Lounges at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, and Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

The MoU was signed by Syed Taha Afzal, Head of Consumer Banking, AKBL, and Naveed Zafar, Director, Majestic Lounge.

Rashid Iqbal Sheikh, Regional General Manger, AKBL, Mujahid Sheikh, Regional General Manager, AKBL, Salman Shahid, Head of Marketing and Alliances, Majestic Lounge, and Hikmut Turabi, Chief Operating Officer, Majestic Lounge, also attended the ceremony. Some of the key features of Majestic Lounge include Exclusive Cigar Lounge, Business Center, flight information & announcements, quality food by Cocochan, hot & cold beverages, high-speed Wi-Fi & laptop service and charging stations. In addition to the above-mentioned features, Askari World, Corporate and Platinum Mastercard Credit Cardholders will also be able to avail Fast Track Services.