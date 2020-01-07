The divorce stigma in Pakistan

A society’s main purpose can be defined as strengthening and participating in human development. But in the society of Pakistan, there are certain stigmas that result in the misery of its believers. Unfortunately, divorce stigma is one of them. We live in a society where getting out of a toxic marriage for women is even worse than staying in it. Where financially dependent and not prepared for the ‘outer world’ women, prefer to bear the abuse and not to stain the family name. This is the story of almost every social class and area of Pakistan. The marriage is the end in itself no matter what kind of mental or corporeal torture it involves. The common perception, that prevails, is that divorced women have no right to remarry and are a forever disgrace for themselves and their families. Meanwhile, men have no such thing to fear; they even use this stigma to coarse the women into staying in the abusive marriage instead of divorcing and taking their chance at a better life.

Some people associate the divorce with love marriages, because of the unrealistic and overwhelming expectations associated with it from both sides. Others believe it to be the opposite: people who don’t really know each other can often end up as satellites revolving different sources. But whatever the reason may be, the sense must prevail that every man and woman has the right to get a divorce – as a last resort because it’s the least likable halal thing Islam offers, as a right, to the people – and they also have the right to remarry according to their will. The ignominy that is considered to be attached to divorce –especially and sometimes only for women – needs to be addressed and people need to be educated on this topic.

It’s the common maxim in gender studies that there can be no women’s rights without the involvement and inclusion of men in it. And that is also true in this case. The stigma of ‘Talaq’ cannot be eradicated without involving men in the process. Educating men in addition to women on the topic of divorce being a religious and constitutional right of every citizen is the need of the hour. Only with an educated and open-minded population, Pakistan can progress socially and morally.

Sense prevailed when ‘triple Talaq’ was barred in Pakistan, but, unfortunately, there is still a lot that needs to be done in this regard, to end the man’s arbitrary power to ruin a woman’s life by just spitting out a word thrice. Islam being the easiest religion to follow also gives immense importance to the rights of women and the option and types of divorce.

It’s high time that we mended our ways. It’s high time that we gave the divorcee’s their due rights and respect and stopped considering them a disgrace. It’s high time, as a nation, we ended the divorce stigma, once and for all. Only that way the goal of an equitable and prosperous society can be achieved; which in turn would help our country rise to the level of the teachings of Islam and that of the first world.

The writer is an aspirant of CSS