A man booked for letting another man to sexually abuse his minor-daughter

A bowed down incident appeared in Kasur where a man allows a pedophile to sexually abuse his minor daughter in the exchange of an amount.

12 years old who was shifted to THQ Hospital of Pattoki when she told her mother about the incident, who was absent due to work. After a medical checkup, it is being confirmed that it was an incident of attempt rape.

The mother of the minor lodged a First Investigation Report (FIR) against both the suspects who were disappeared from the scene. The FIR lodged against both of the distrusts includes section 376 (of rape), 371-A (selling person for the purposes of prostitution), 371-B (buying a person for the purposes of prostitution).

Meanwhile, the pedophile who attempted to rape the minor was once booked in a rape case back in 2013, but due to the interference of the power holders — he got free.

On the other hand, DPO Kasur Zahid Nawaz Marwat constituted a team comprising CIA officials for the arrest of the accuseds.

No Implementation of Laws

In 2019, over 3,800 cases of child sexual abuse were reported overall in the country — where most vulnerable groups were identified as boys between the ages of six and 15 years old — and girls who are either infants or between 16 and 18 years old. According to the child rights organization, Sahil.

“Our laws are certainly strong enough for convictions in child abuse cases, the problem remains with implementation,” says Manizeh Bano, Sahil’s executive director.

Be that as it may, still the is no coordination on the sharing of guilty parties’ names among the Federal Investigation Agency and Police division. No administration division holds the records of the sex wrongdoers —as it is being seen in the current case.

“There is no registry of victims of child abuse, because of which even Parliament House demands data on victims from us”. Quoted by Sidra Humayun, a representative of Sahil

“When the police have arrested him, then what are they doing? He needs to be hanged publicly, so people remember this can also be done to them,” Muhammad Ramzan, the father of Faizan Muhammad, who went missing on September 16, says.