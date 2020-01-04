New air strike on pro-Iran convoy in Iraq ahead of Soleimani funeral

A fresh air strike hit pro-Iran fighters in Iraq early Saturday, as fears grew of a proxy war erupting between Washington and Tehran a day after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general.

A new strike on Saturday targeted a convoy belonging to the Hashed al-Shaabi, an Iraqi paramilitary network dominated by Shia factions with close ties to Iran.

The Hashed said that an air strike targeting its fighters hit a convoy of medics. It did not say who it held responsible but Iraqi state television reported it was a US air strike.

A police source told that the strike left “dead and wounded”, without providing a specific toll.

Iraq’s military denied that an air strike had taken place on a medical convoy in Taji, north of Baghdad.

The US-led coalition fighting the militant Islamic State group also said it did not conduct any air strikes near Camp Taji.

“FACT: the coalition @cjtfoir did not conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days,” a spokesman said on Twitter.

The Hashed later issued another statement saying that no medical convoys were targeted in Taji.

The reported strike came hours ahead of a planned mourning march for Soleimani, who was killed alongside Hashed number two Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the precision drone strike.

As head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’ foreign operations arm, Soleimani was a powerful figure domestically and oversaw wide-ranging Iranian involvement in regional power struggles — and anti-US forces.

Trump said the 62-year-old, who had been blacklisted by the US, had been plotting imminent attacks on American diplomats.

His assassination has rattled the region, with Iraqis fearing a proxy war between Washington and Tehran.