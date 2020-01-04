New air strike on pro-Iran convoy in Iraq ahead of Soleimani funeral

A fresh air strike hit pro-Iran fighters in Iraq early Saturday, as fears grew of a proxy war erupting between Washington and Tehran a day after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, told CNN that the killing was an “act of war on the part of the United States”.A new strike on Saturday targeted a convoy belonging to the Hashed al-Shaabi, an Iraqi paramilitary network dominated by Shia factions with close ties to Iran. The Hashed said that an air strike targeting its fighters hit a convoy of medics. It did not say who it held responsible but Iraqi state television reported it was a US air strike.A police source told that the strike left “dead and wounded”, without providing a specific toll. Iraq’s military denied that an air strike had taken place on a medical convoy in Taji, north of Baghdad.The US-led coalition fighting the militant Islamic State group also said it did not conduct any air strikes near Camp Taji. “FACT: the coalition @cjtfoir did not conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days,” a spokesman said on Twitter.The Hashed later issued another statement saying that no medical convoys were targeted in Taji.The reported strike came hours ahead of a planned mourning march for Soleimani, who was killed alongside Hashed number two Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the precision drone strike.As head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’ foreign operations arm, Soleimani was a powerful figure domestically and oversaw wide-ranging Iranian involvement in regional power struggles — and anti-US forces.Trump said the 62-year-old, who had been blacklisted by the US, had been plotting imminent attacks on American diplomats.His assassination has rattled the region, with Iraqis fearing a proxy war between Washington and Tehran.