Intriguing truth of Afghan papers

The collapse of soviet communism during decade of 90s, though, provided a significant ascendency to USA in Afghan arena, however, latest American campaign stretched over almost two decades seems to be a fruitless misadventure as disclosed by the Washington Post with reference to ‘Afghan Papers’.Disclosures are shockingly bitter, weird and worrisome for all stake holders affected by the prolonged Afghan unrest. James Dobbins, a former senior US diplomat who served as special envoy to Afghanistan during Bush and Obama presidency, exposed the reality without mincing the words “We don’t invade poor countries to make them rich. We don’t invade authoritarian countries to make them democratic. We invade violent countries to make them peaceful and we clearly failed in Afghanistan”.

This meaningful confession of failure has been deliberately analyzed by the Washington Post, at a very right moment, in the relevant context of ongoing US- Taliban dialogue sessions. As revealed in Afghan Papers, US invasion of Afghanistan which was initially aimed at retaliation against Al-Qaida and prevention of recurrence of 9/11 type attacks, subsequentlygot redirected to multiple unachievable objectives. With the acceleration of war, change in goals or objectives created a lack of faith on American strategy among the key handlers sitting at the Pentagon, the White House and the State Department. Some of them desire to transform the Afghanistan into a democracy with the tool of war.

Others wish to alter the Afghan socio-political dynamics by layingspecial emphasis on women rights or empowerment. Whereas, some over ambitious stalwarts are striving to reshape the regional balance of power among Pakistan, India, Iran and Russia. Such fundamental disagreements among key handlers are still unresolved and provide enough evidence of American flawed adventures in Afghanistan. Afghan Papers unearthed by Washington Post clearly depict American official maneuverings to shroud the blunders by depicting rosy pictures of failures through frequent data alterations.

In order to get access to the facts locked in the secret vaults of various state departments, Washington Post had to fight a legal battle in American courts. Though, It is disappointing tosee that how unhesitatingly a major global player like USA misused the slogans of democracy, human rights, war on terror and women empowerment just to pursue the multiple objectives conceived in total discord by its key state departments. But at the same time, it is heartening to see that flagbearers of unbiased journalism and truth, without surrendering to the powerful state like USA, finally unearthed the major part of the facts buried deep in the graves of official lockers.

US tendency to assert its flawed policies in target countries through blind application of all available potentials might multiply the cost of damages for the entire region

With the latest revelations of ‘Afghan Papers’, now it has become more clear and authentic that a dangerous game is in progress in Pakistan’s neighborhood since decades. While Americans are assessing the cost of mysterious failure by counting the dollars spent on this grand misadventure, here in Afghanistan and Pakistan, it is time to gauge the depth of tragedy by taking stock of heads lost, humans disabled, families migrated, economies destroyed and cities burnt to ashes. It has been clearly revealed in ‘Lessons Learned’ series of interviews by top officials of Pentagon, State Department and CIA that a clarity could never be achieved about the real enemy being fought in Afghan arena.

US government could never settle the fundamental intriguing questions. Was Al-Qaida the enemy; or Taliban? What was the exact status of Pakistan; a friend or an adversary? How did Islamic state and foreign Jihadists manage to rise and prevail in Afghanistan? What was the purpose and utility of keeping the dubious warlords on payroll? Afghanistan and Pakistan, being the most affected players of this deadly game, have paid an unaffordable heavy price. A deliberate introspection, by joining hands with a genuine intent to cooperate for mutual benefit, is the only viable option for Pak- Afghan leadership. Strong urge, prevailing in Washington, to reshape the balance of power betweenregional players needs to be correctly deciphered by all stake holders. Interestingly in the back drop of regional reshaping, while making mention of countries like India, Pakistan, Iran and Russia, no hint was made towards China.

It is obvious that any strategic re-arrangement under American manipulation would automatically activate the Chinese factor due to many understandable reasons. US tendency to assert its flawed policies in target countries through blind application of all available potentials might multiply the cost of damages for the entire region. Pakistan and Afghanistan, had been reaping the bloody crop of past blunders. More than three million Afghan refugees wandering in Pakistan, desperately look forward for an expeditious restoration of peace in their homeland.

Fencing of western border clearly reflect a major shift in strategic thinking of Pakistan and a clarity about multiple threats emerging from Afghan soil with Indian patronage. A care free and arrogant power like US can afford the cost of flawed misadventures, but a country like Pakistan, confronting multiple internal and external challenges, cannot bear to join any misadventure in neighborhood. If a powerful country like US is trying to learn lessons out of Afghan misadventure, then undoubtedly, it is about time for all regional players especially Pakistan, to review the past policies for a better future. Hard earned successes gained by Pakistan, in challenging war against terrorism, must be preserved by correctly assessing the intriguing truths revealed in the ‘Afghan Papers’.

The writer is a freelancer