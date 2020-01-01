Abu Dhabi’s crown prince to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday for a day-long visit, according to a statement from the UAE envoy reported by local media.

According to a statement by the UAE Ambassador in Islamabad, during the visit, the crown prince will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan “to discuss the ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries”.

In addition, views on “matters of mutual interest and the regional and global situation” will also be discussed.

The UAE crown prince had last visited Pakistan on January 6 in 2019, just weeks after his country offered $3 billion to support Pakistan’s battered economy.

Earlier on December 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had contacted the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a phone call.

The two dignitaries exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional, international affairs.

However, Pakistan denied allegations of Saudi’s pressure for non-participation in Kuala Lumpur Summit.

Earlier, Saudi’s foreign minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud visited Pakistan last week and took Pakistani leadership into confidence while Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) has also been made functional by the Saudi Arabia