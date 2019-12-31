UMT to hold 18th Convocation tomorrow

The 18th Annual Convocation of University of Management and Technology Lahore (UMT) is taking place tomorrow (Thursday) at UMT’s main Johar Town Campus. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will preside over the Convocation and give away degrees and gold medals among the graduates. On the other hand His Excellency Honourable Abdul Rehman Matar Secretary general of International Islamic Relief Organization, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri would be the chief guest of the event. The Convocation ceremony will begin tomorrow at 9 a.m. sharp.