Groom killed over ‘filming women’ at his wedding

PESHAWAR: A newlywed man was killed in Peshawar on Saturday after a dispute over photographing of women during his wedding turned ugly, according to the police.

The tragic event took place in one of the neighborhoods in the city,” confirmed the police spokesperson in Peshawar, Muhammad Ilyas, while talking to Arab News on Sunday. “Abid Khan was gunned down on his wedding day over a trivial issue.

They said some of the guests were offended by the act. The accused shot down the groom while he was sitting in his car.

The accused, including one of the brothers-in-law of the groom, fled the scene after the incident. They remain at large.

According to police, the body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy with search to arrest suspects under way.

A special team, headed by the Faqeerabad DSP, has been formed to bring the accused to book, they added.