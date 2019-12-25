Badshahi Masjid Bans Wedding Photography

Since the trend of shooting the wedding pictures went from studio to outdoors, the crystal-known bridegroom came up visiting historical places and currently it is the very trend found every in the world that wedding photography took place in deeply rooted historically places.

Here in the urban areas of Pakistan, newlyweds mostly visit Shah Faisal Masjid or Badshahi Masjid for wedding photoshoot — the two flawless and historical creations. Be that as it may, currently the administration of Badshahi Masjid has banned wedding photography in the masjid for an undeclared period.

The news was broken by a top-ratted photographer Palwasha Minhas. Who came across the development when she visited Badshahi Masjid on December 19.

“I was being told by the gatekeeper of the masjid about the ban,” she told. Cited from a local outlet.

However, according to the researcher, the ban doesn’t make a difference to those who have booked it before December 19.

Nevertheless, in the past, the little blogging website saw harsh criticism when some eminent superstars uploaded pictures of their wedding captured either in the two historical mosques.

In the interim, the social media users who expressed their thought have expressed joy over the news.