NAB arrests former interior minister in corruption case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal as he appeared before the watchdog in relation to a corruption case.

The NAB Rawalpindi chapter had summoned Ahsan Iqbal in relation to the Narowal Sports City case and arrested him as he appeared before it. He will be presented before an accountability court on Tuesday (today) for his physical remand. NAB confirmed the arrest in a statement, adding that a team of doctors has been called for the PML-N MNA’s medical assessment.

The arrest warrant for the PML-N leader was signed by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal. “The worthy Chairman NAB has issued Warrants of Arrest in respect of Ahsan lqbal Ch. S/o lqbal Ahmed Ch, Member National Assembly of Pakistan on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices,” read a NAB letter addressed to the National Assembly speaker. “In pursuance of warrant of arrest issued by worthy Chairman NAB, the accused Ahsan lqbal Ch has been arrested.”

Another NAB letter addressed to the executive director of the Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad requested the formation of a medical board to examine Iqbal at the NAB Rawalpindi premises. NAB asked for the medical board to “remain available with a dedicated ambulance till the presence of accused in NAB Rawalpindi”.

Speaking to media before heading to NAB office, Iqbal said that when PML-N came to power in 2013, he, as planning minister, had taken up several projects that were incomplete and Narowal Sports City was one of them. He said the funds spent on the project were approved by the cabinet, parliament and the National Economic Council. He explained that the amount of money spent on the project had exceeded its original cost because when the project was taken up again, the plan was revised and the project was expanded.

He said that before Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power, the project of NSC was 90 per cent complete, but the present government has turned it into ruins. He said that the AstroTurf (artificial grass) was imported for the ground in the sports city. It was to be laid within six months.

The NAB had begun investigating the complex in July 2018. It was built at the staggering cost of over Rs 3,000 million. A NAB investigation team had visited the Narowal Sports City project last month to secure records.

The mega venture was one of the primary projects developed under former minister for planning Ahsan Iqbal during the PML-N’s tenure.

Reacting harshly to the arrest, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that Ahsan Iqbal had undergone surgery merely three days ago. She said the surgery was related to the incident happened last year in May, wherein an assailant had shot at the then minister in his own constituency, Narowal.

A visibly enraged Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party will continue calling out the incompetence of the incumbent government. She said Ahsan Iqbal never commissioned the Narowal project as it was launched in the Pakistan People’s Party’s tenure. “It was a dormant project that Ahsan Iqbal revived during the PML-N’s rule,” she said.

She said that Iqbal’s “fault is that he is Nawaz Sharif’s companion, speaks the truth and loves the people of Pakistan”. “Do what you want to do. Arrest someone else, threaten someone else. PML-N is Nawaz Sharif’s party. It does not bow, it doesn’t get scared and doesn’t sell [itself],” she said. “All those who are capable and truthful are in jail today,” she said, and demanded NAB to look into the Peshawar BRT project, which is lying in the doldrums. “If anyone has misused authority, it is Imran Khan,” she declared. “PML-N will not hand over this country to incompetent people. This country belongs to the 220 million people of the country.”

In response to a question, Aurangzeb said, “Cooperating with NAB means to stay quiet, to not speak the truth about this government […] Yes, Ahsan Iqbal did not cooperate, will not cooperate. PML-N will not cooperate.”

Senior PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry spoke to a private TV channel to share his views about Ahsan Iqbal’s arrest. He alleged that the government is trying to control the opposition and arresting leaders through the NAB. “Ahsan Iqbal knew he might be arrested, but he stood by his stance,” he said.