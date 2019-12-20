Pearl-Continental Hotel Hyderabad to open soon

To provide premium hospitality in a traditional environment, Hashoo Group has signed a Management Agreement between Pakistan Services Limited and Hero Group to open a Pearl-Continental Hotel in Hyderabad. The Management Agreement was signed in a ceremony held at Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi on Friday, 20th December 2019.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Operating Officer, Hashoo Group, Hospitality Division, Mr. Haseeb Gardezi said, “We feel honoured to partner with Hero Group to introduce a spirit of our premium hospitality brand in Hyderabad, and we look forward to welcoming guests at Pearl-Continental Hotel Hyderabad soon.”

Mr. Gardezi further underscored the significance of the economic activity and the employment prospects that the opening of the brand-new five-star hotel will bring forth in the city of Hyderabad.

The Group Director of Hero Group Mr. Altan Barkat, said: “We are proud to present opportunities for travellers to explore the beautiful Hyderabad city, enabling them to enjoy their stay in a modern, comfortable and central location.”

The hotel will not only help in boosting employment in the area, but it will also play a vital role in generating economic activity and opening doors for financial progress, prosperity and sustainable growth, he added.

Pearl-Continental Hotel Hyderabad will offer both leisure and business travellers the modern comforts of a contemporary lifestyle in the second-largest city of Sindh. The five-star hotel will feature a minimum of 120 rooms and suites, a variety of fine-dining multi-cuisine restaurants, a spa and fitness centre, activity areas for children, as well as meeting rooms and large event spaces.

Located right next to a major commercial plaza, Pearl-Continental Hotel Hyderabad will share a boundary wall with the Hero Mall. The hotel will offer easy access to important city landmarks an major tourist attractions such as Sindh Museum, Hyderabad Fort and Rani Bagh, a park named after Queen Victoria.

The city of Hyderabad serves as a strategic transit hub between urban and rural Sindh, located only 140 kilometres east of Karachi.