BJP leader offers Indian citizenship to Pakistan’s Musharraf

Amid the ongoing protests across the country against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday tweeted on granting “fast track” citizenship to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who has been sentenced to death in a high treason case, reports an Indian media outlet.

We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self—acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 19, 2019