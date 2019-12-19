TikTok star got her debut film in Lollywood

Pakistani top female TikTok star Jannat Mirza starts working on her debut film in Lollywood under the renowned director Syed Noor.

The shooting has just begun in Lahore, where Jannat Mirza got the lead role — other details of the film yet to be disclosed.

The actor plus model and fashion designer Jannat Mirza (21) hails from Faisalabad, in the time seeking a degree in journalism in Japan, and did her high school in art at the locale.

She is acclaimed for her wonderful looks and dressing — initially, she got more famous from her comic video clips.

Yet, an extremely brief period, she accomplished high distinction in TikTok — a video-sharing networking service, as of now she has 3.2 million followers and more than 39.6 million likes. Her fame even arrived at Japanese promoting organizations, where she has likewise gotten offers to fill in as a model in Japanese advertising, however, she doesn’t show any eagerness yet.

Giving an interview to a national outlet, she said that her parents have always provided full support to him regards to her passion, but they want to see him do well in journalism.

Meanwhile, Jannat Mirza’s sister Alishba Anjum is also popular in TikTok.