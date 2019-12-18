Karachi Mayor meets ailing Pervez Musharraf in Dubai

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar met former president Pervez Musharraf at a private hospital in Dubai.

As per the details, MQM-P leaders including Haider Abbas Rizvi and Mayor Waseem Akhtar met the ex-army chief and inquired about his health.

The MQM-P leaders prayed for the quick recovery of the former president. Both leaders expressed concern over the verdict given by special court against him in treason case and assured him of MQM-P’s full support.

The ailing Musharraf thanked the MQM-P delegation for their support.

Earlier on Tuesday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui raised concern over special court’s verdict in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf.

“A man who served the country for many years is being called as a traitor while other leaders who plundered national kitty and fled the country were declared loyal, said MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddique in a statement.