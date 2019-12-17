Khursheed Shah, Faryal Talpur granted bail

SUKKUR: An accountability court on Tuesday allowed bail to PPP leader Khursheed Shah in assets beyond case, with immediate directions to the authorities concerned to immediate release him.

The court has ordered that Shah will be released after he submits a Rs5 million surety bond.

NAB has accused Shah of owning more assets than known sources of income.

Talpur had filed a bail petition last month. The PPP leader had stated that she was the mother of a differently-abled child. She requested the court to grant her bail till the completion of her trial.

Answering a question relating to her involvement in the case, the additional prosecutor claimed in court today (Tuesday) that Talpur had withdrawn a cheque that had been deposited in the Zardari Group by a fake bank account.

According to PPP leader’s lawyer Mukesh Kumar, the court has granted bail to his client and ordered for depositing a bail amount of Rs five million.

Last week, the NAB had decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the case against Syed Khursheed Shah.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is facing charges of corruption in assets reference.