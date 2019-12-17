Daily Times

Government will review ‘everything’ in the verdict of Musharraf treason case, says Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that the government will review the decision in detail, regarding the death penalty to former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

Addressing to reporters, she said that the government will look everything about the case under the observation of its legal group then after we will demonstrate our stance on it — yet our premises would be all legitimate and political aspects of the decision as well its impact on national interests.

“Government along with its legal team will review the verdict”, she added.

When asked about the government’s request to stop the verdict against Musharraf, Awan said she could only comment on this after consulting the legal team.

Meanwhile, Ashiq Awan also nods to review yesterday’s verdict about General Bajwa’s extension with its legal team(s).

“We will review in detail, today’s verdict as well as yesterday’s,”. She vowed.

To the extent the reactions of political definitive are concerned, it is being seen uniquely in contrast amongst the parties.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted: “Democracy is the best revenge. Jiye Bhutto.” just after the verdict came.

So as the religious-political party chief — Siraj-ul-Haq, the chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami, said that more power to democracy and claimed that Pervez Musharraf was not loyal.

While Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the current time asks for unity in the county.
“New Deal Lowering each other down is not in anyone’s interest, have mercy on the country” he tweeted.

 

On the other hand, defense analysts, like Lt General (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa and Air Marshal (Retd) Shahid Latif — parable the verdict with “the sad day in the history” and avowed that history has begun to enlighten whether Mushraff’s choice about the judges wasn’t right or not.

