Student union revival in Sindh

The Sindh cabinet has approved a proposed bill to lift ban on student unions, setting an example for other provinces to follow. The decision is timely and much needed but, to give credit where credit is due; the Sindh government’s step originates from the recently held student march. The National Assembly also exhibited a rare consensus on the restoration of unions giving students opportunities to elect their bodies and have a strong say in their educational institutions’ policy matters. There was a lone voice in the National Assembly to oppose unions on the grounds that student politics also instigated political groups in universities to use automatic weapons. The Sindh Students Union Act, 2019, has addressed the concerns of those opposing the establishment and regulation of student unions. The bill envisages the formation of a body of elected representatives in every educational institution. The body will be elected every year. Once the bill is enacted, all educational institutions will make rules and procedures for the conduct of their student unions within two months. Under the proposed bill, it will be mandatory for every university or college to have at least one nominee of the elected student union in its syndicate, senate or board. The bill also provides representation of union in committees for protection against harassment.

All premier universities across the world have representatives elected from within student bodies and groups. Those bodies mainly work for social and academic welfare of the students. The Sindh bill also ensures that student unions are apolitical in nature but proactive on the rights and interests of students engaging fellow students in social, cultural, intellectual and other extra-curricular activities. Engagement of bodies in administrative affairs of colleges and universities will promote relations between students and educational institutions. The other important points of the proposed bill include coordination and liaison between elected student bodies of different jurisdictions in the country. The bill also bars students from any “prejudicial activity” and possessing or carrying on the premises of an educational institution any firearm, ammunition or explosives. The law looks fine on paper, but things may go wrong if the government does not show strong will to keep unions regulated and disciplined without compromising their democratic credentials. *