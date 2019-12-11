Several injured as lawyers attack Punjab Institute of Cardiology

At least four people have died in clashes erupted between lawyers and doctors after the violent lawyers holding batons and sticks on Wednesday (Dec 11) forcefully entered into Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore and broke windows of the emergency ward, according to the sources. Today Lawyers again attacked Punjab institute of cardiology and stoned MS office .. Lawyers of Punjab have turned into Mafia which is posing serious threat to society n common masses .. pic.twitter.com/QFFlK1TLVP— خرم ڈوگر (@zakir_Khurram) December 11, 2019As per details, yesterday, a video of young doctors “mocking lawyers” had gone viral on social media. In response, lawyers had started a campaign on social media and today went to the PIC to protest. One patient has been died as doctors have halted treatment and policemen have exchanged harsh words with the lawyers, but appeared helpless in resisting charged lawyers.وکیلوں کے بلوے کا منظر ۔۔۔ کوئی مذہب شخص یا مذہب دنیا میں ہسپتالوں پر حملہ کیا جاتا ہے ؟ pic.twitter.com/p4R0pPfote— خرم ڈوگر (@zakir_Khurram) December 11, 2019 According to the doctor, a group of lawyers had gone to the inspector general and told him to charge “two doctors” under Section 7 of ATA. He narrated that the IG had refused while the lawyers had urged him to press charges, saying “they could save face” that way.A gang of lawyers has attacked PIC disrupting the treatment of patients. The numerous Bar councils and associations will of course do nothing about this. Each and every lawyer who participated in this should be disbarred and an FIR lodged against them.— Hassan A. Niazi (@HNiaziii) December 11, 2019Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan who arrived at the hospital was also attacked by the lawyers. They tried to kidnap me,” Chohan said in a statement. “I came to deal with the situation and they started abusing me.”He also added that a first information report (FIR) will be registered against those responsible.Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and has sought an initial report immediately.