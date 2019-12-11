Several injured as lawyers attack Punjab Institute of Cardiology

According to the doctor, a group of lawyers had gone to the inspector general and told him to charge “two doctors” under Section 7 of ATA. He narrated that the IG had refused while the lawyers had urged him to press charges, saying “they could save face” that way.

A gang of lawyers has attacked PIC disrupting the treatment of patients. The numerous Bar councils and associations will of course do nothing about this. Each and every lawyer who participated in this should be disbarred and an FIR lodged against them. — Hassan A. Niazi (@HNiaziii) December 11, 2019 Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan who arrived at the hospital was also attacked by the lawyers. They tried to kidnap me,” Chohan said in a statement. “I came to deal with the situation and they started abusing me.” He also added that a first information report (FIR) will be registered against those responsible.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and has sought an initial report immediately.