Judge video scandal: SC wraps up Nawaz Sharif’s review petition

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday (Dec 10) disposed of the review petition of the convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in judge Arshad Malik video scandal, leaving the matter to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Hearing the petition, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that they had written in the verdict that there was no room for their interference in the matter. He remarked that the court had not taken the suo motu of the matter. “How should we admit that the judiciary suffered a loss?”

The chief justice remarked that the IHC is free to decide on the video scandal. “We have already given what is being demanded by the Nawaz Sharif’s counsel. It has been written in the verdict that several investigations need investigations,” he ruled.

On August 23, the Supreme Court had dismissed all the petitions against former accountability court judge Arshad Malik. Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa read the verdict against judge Arshad Malik.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on July 6 came out with explosive claims regarding the trial that led to her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, being convicted and sentenced to prison, saying the entire judicial process was severely compromised. The video clip was played at the joint press conference led by senior PML-N leadership revealed a meeting between a party worker [Nasir Butt] and the accountability judge.

On the other hand, Arshad Malik while clarifying his position in this case had submitted an affidavit. In an affidavit submitted in IHC, Judge Malik had claimed he was offered Rs500 million by the son of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to resign on the pretext that he could “no longer deal with the guilt of having convicted the former premier under duress and without evidence”.