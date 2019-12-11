Right attitude to life

Attitude is what determines our response to any situation in life. Life is nothing but a series of events, sometimes according to our wishes and expectations and sometimes against. And what matters then is, how do we react and with what attitude? And this is something that we acquire and nourish with the passage of time. Different events in our life broaden our understanding, shape our perspectives and build our beliefs. And all these subsequently, draft our outlook and attitude.

Sadly nowadays we are rearing generation coded with facts and figures but equipped with spiritual, social and emotional starvation. We as individuals, parents or members of social institutions don’t ponder over the importance and role of habits and attitudes in shaping our lives. We are conscious and obsessive about our children’s report cards. But do we also think or plan to prepare them to get a distinction in the exam of life? As parents we enjoy and call our kids’ stubbornness, emotional tantrums as cute.

We take their impulsive behavioral responses and impatience for granted. On the other hand, our educational institutions are trying to jump on bandwagon of the best and the only. The education system is only concerned with scores, formulated on the exam-oriented model.

Do our educational institutions make sure that the lot they have, is emotionally learned and resourceful as well? Do they provide them opportunities and challenges to be adaptable? We code them with facts and figures while creating a void in their personalities. And when they complete their education and step into practical life with amazing grades, they find themselves too tiny in front of a big giant, the world.

They have never learned to be adaptable and flexible, and there it becomes difficult for them to sustain. Because knowledge can be gained even at 80 years of age, the concept can be made, information can be googled and memorized anytime. But no source at that time gives certain attitudes needed for life. For that takes a whole life to shape, nourish and grow perspectives and attitude. And this is amongst one of the dreadful reasons for an increasing number of students’ suicides. They end up taking their lives when they fail to respond to any situation, particularly failure in their lives. Because the right attitude mars aptitude.

If you have great talents but you are not adaptable to the chequered journey of your life, then your talents don’t benefit you. Therefore optimism, hard work and resourcefulness along with adaptability must be inculcated in children. Parents should focus on the personality development of their children. The educational institutions also need to realize their role in developing a competent and resourceful lot.

Emotional nourishment and development are very important and we ignore it at cost of A1 grades, coveted professions only. Success encompasses not only professional achievement but also emotional, spiritual and social development. And this is need of the hour, because if our children cannot handle and master their own lives, how can they bring a revolution that is expected from them?