Leaders demand provision of fundamental rights, freedoms

Human rights, labour rights and civil society activists on Tuesday called upon the government to make serious efforts for provision of fundamental human rights and freedoms, especially freedom of association and expression, enshrined in the Constitution of the country and Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Addressing a joint press conference at Karachi Press Club to mark the International Human Rights Day, Joint Director of PILER Zulfiqar Shah and human rights activists Naghma Shaikh and Saeed Baloch representing Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network said that the government should ensure restoration of freedom of expression and freedom to association. They demanded that the government should bring in a law to protect rights of human rights defenders as they stand up for the voiceless people.

They also expressed serious concern over violation of the human rights in Indian-held Kashmir where citizens are facing coercion by occupation forces, where curfew-like situation prevails since early August this year. There is a complete ban on use of Internet and social media in Indian held Kashmir and this must be lifted immediately. They demanded the UN to pay special attention to restore fundamental freedoms in Kashmir.

Zulfiqar Shah said in Pakistan rights activists are also facing problems. An enabling environment should be created for human rights defenders so they can work independently. Special laws be made to protect human rights defenders in Pakistan, he added. They said that it is a positive aspect that Pakistan has ratified almost all the UN Conventions regarding human rights and labour rights. It is important that the federal and provincial governments put in place mechanism to fully comply on the UN conventions and international commitments. This would help improve country’s image at international level.

The official data by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances till November 2019 stated that total 6,474 complaints about missing persons were received, out of which 3,434 people have been freed so far. “But we would like to know what legal action has been taken against the perpetrator of these cases.” There is no law to punish the responsible persons involved in disappearance of citizens of Pakistan. Right to fair trail is ensured in the Constitution, so this right should be ensured.

The COIED data says that 2206 cases are still pending means these people remain missing. They demanded that all the missing persons should be released and government should bring in a law to make enforced disappearances a crime, as promised.

Government had committed to bring a law to declare enforced disappearance as a crime, but after passage of more than a year, no such legislation has been made. “We don’t support any person, involved in criminal activity or terrorism.” Those should be brought to the courts and punished, if they found guilty. We demand to fully restore freedom of expression; it is constitutional right of the people to express their thought. Access to information right must be ensured. RTI law be strengthened.

Right to association is under threat in Pakistan. He said adding that there is a growing attention on compliance of human rights and labour rights and one such example is European Union (EU)’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) – plus scheme under which Pakistan is getting trade incentives. It is important that the human and labour rights situation has significantly improved so this scheme can be continued. This scheme is important because it results in continuation of jobs in industries especially in textile sector.

Naghma Shaikh said students unions be restored as there is ban for the last 35 years. Students all over the country are demanding restoration of the trade unions. She said that we appreciate Sindh government decision of brining in a law to restore unions.

She said that Pakistan’s population in 2017 was declared 207 million which increased by 58 % since last census. Out of total population 64% are under 30 and young people so government has to respect their rights both political and civil rights and economic rights.

She said all these fundamental rights including right to information are part of a global campaign called Civic Charter where activists from any country are expressing solidarity with each other and demanding the government to respect human rights commitments made under the UN and other international agreements and conventions.

Saeed Baloch said that Sindh government should take measures to solve media person’s problems.

Media crisis has undermined the freedom expression, where media workers are facing economic problems due to lay outs and cut in salaries. They assured that the civil society and activists would stand in support of both federal and Sindh governments in any measures to ensure fundamental rights and improve country’s image at international level. They also urged civil society and private sector to join hands specially in creating awareness on rights.