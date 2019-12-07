Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 26-year-old sister dies of cancer

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 26-year old sister Syma Siddiqui, died of breast cancer. A Desimartini report stated that Syama’s death was confirmed by the Nawaz’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui. He told the website that Nawaz was in the US when she died. Her funeral will take place at his ancestral village Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and it will reportedly take place on Sunday. Nawazuddin Siddiqui had tweeted about his sister in 2018 talking about her battle with cancer. “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand against all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem,” he had written. May her soul rest in peace.