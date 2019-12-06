Cultural performances, martial arts show add colour to Thai reception

Cultural performances and a martial arts show added colour to Thai National Day reception as Thai artists travelled all the way from Bangkok to be part of the festivities. Thai food festival that kicked off at a local hotel also provided real feast to those who have a taste for mouth-watering Thai food. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said relations with Thailand were constantly on the move, adding that both countries had been cooperating with each other on various fora. The minister expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of National Day of Thailand. A large number of guests hailing from various walks of life attended the reception. Thai girls attired in traditional dresses presented a mesmerising performance. Traditional Thai cuisines also remained centre of attraction of guests. Thai martial arts performance was yet another hallmark of the event. The federal minister further said that Pakistan-Thailand relationship would continue to thrive in the days to come. He said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Thailand were on positive trajectory. Thailand, he said, was an important country in the region; therefore both countries needed to benefit from each other. He said the government of PM Imran Khan was serious in strengthening relations with the ASEAN countries.