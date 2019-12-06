Sugar to be exported under special conditions, Abdul Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan will not export sugar henceforth, sugar will now only be exported under special conditions and not as a regular item on the export agenda.

While addressing a gathering on sustainable development Abdul Razak said that the government was working diligently to provide cheaper commodities and items of everyday use to the consumer. sugar will only be exported after a thoroughly checking the amount of it produced in the year, if the production is in access of the demand, only then it would be exported.

Dawood also welcomed the Pak-China Free Trade Agreement, which provides Pakistani traders with the ability to export 313 new products to Chinese markets. Both countries have completed all the legal procedures and formalities necessary for the implementation of the agreement. Pak-China signed a protocol to implement the agreement during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China.

Pakistan is already enjoying zero duty on the export of 724 products to China under the first Free Trade Agreement signed between the two countries in 2006.