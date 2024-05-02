Reforms in FBR govt’s top priority for economic revival: Law Minister

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister, it was the top priority of the incumbent government to introduce reforms in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to address economic crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leading the entire reform process in this regard, he said while addressing a press conference here.

The minister highlighted that currently, tax cases pertaining to the recovery of more than Rs2700 billions were pending in courts, which should be concluded early. The parliament, he said, for the first time has legislated on tax tribunals in order to not only expedite the process but also make it efficient. Under the law, cases of Rs 20 million will go to the Commissioner while the cases above this will go to the Tribunal, he added. Azam Nazeer Tarar said that some postings and transfers have been made in the FBR and more are expected in the coming days with strict adherence to merit.