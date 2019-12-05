37,000 new teachers to be appointed in Sindh

Secretary Education Sindh Ahsan Mangi has declared that education department is going to appoint 37,000 new young and energetic teachers for Sindh province to bring change in Education system. Secretary Education announced this while talking to Daily Times at his office, he explained that every year more than 4000 teachers are getting retired now we will hire the teachers on yearly basis, from January 2020 to April 2020 the process of newly appointed teachers must be completed adding this he confirmed that in coming five months we are going to complete hiring on vacant position in all over Sindh. Moreover he informed that Education Department has allocated 3 billion for the schools renovation which would be done at District level, he said that we have collected the all data and soon the repairing and restoration work would be commenced.