UMT ranked among top 500 varsities in QS Asia University Rankings 2019

University of Management and Technology (UMT) has been ranked among the top 500 universities in regional QS Asia University Rankings for 2019 in terms of academic reputation, employer reputation and inbound exchange students. This great milestone is attributed to the dynamic leadership and the dedicated team efforts of Academic Quality Improvement Cell (AQIC) of UMT. It is also worth mentioning that UMT Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) has gained the top W4 category for the last many years consistently as well. UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad while expressing his pleasure dedicated this great achievement to the visionary leadership of Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed) whose dream was to lead UMT and bring it at par with top international universities as UMT is ranked among top 451-500 institutions of Higher Education in Asia. Ibrahim Murad also shared that UMT is producing entrepreneurs instead of job rankers those will build and innovate the future of Pakistan. We want to mark the social contract between the university and the nation to shape knowledge- based society; he said.