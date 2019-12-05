Coca Cola’s Fahad Qadir rewarded

Fahad Qadir, Director Public Affairs and Communications of Coca-Cola Pakistan, has been selected as one of 40 young professionals under age 40 from across Asia-Pacific, for this year’s ’40 under 40′ list of Asia Pacific’s next generation of leadership by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a premium online publishing unit of Haymarket Publishing, the UK’s largest independently owned publishing group. It is for the very first time that a Pakistani has made it to this prestigious annual listing. This accolade is even more significant in light of the fact that this year, there was double the number of entries as compared to last year, including all types of marketing and communications professionals. A record number of 1500 nominations were received this year from which the brightest, high-achieving young people in the marketing communications business were chosen. With his selection in the 2019 ’40 Under 40′ list, Fahad not only brings pride to The Coca-Cola Company but also to Pakistan. Some other notable winners this year include Ian Loon (Managing Director, Starcom, Singapore), Nicola Eliot (Director BBC Storyworks APAC, BBC Global News Ltd, Singapore) and Jenny Gao (Vice President Strategy & Brand Planning, Ogilvy, China).