FBR releases refunds worth Rs 5.5 Bn under automated system

FBR has released refunds worth Rs5.5 billion under the fully automated faster system, said Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi.

Shabbar Zaidi in a tweet said the most important change in paradigm is that such refunds have been issued under fully automated, impersonal, harassment and corruption-free system.

Earlier, on December 2, FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi reiterated that every person with a car over 1,000cc and a house 500 yards or more is needed for filing tax returns.

