Islamabad: The federal government on Thursday recommended three names after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan , for the post of Chief Election Commisioner (CEC).

Babar Yaqoob, Fazal Abbas and Arif are the names approved by the government Prime Minister Imran Khan approve names for post of Chief Election Commisioner (CEC). On 6 December the current CEC, Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza will retire after completing his five years constitutional tenure.

Yaqoob is currently posted as secretary election commission while Abbas and Khan are former federal secretaries.

According to sources, the CEC had also written a letter to the parliamentary affairs secretary in which he had pointed out that two members of the commission from Sindh and Balochistan were yet to be appointed.

He also had warned that ECP would not be able to make any decisions with the absence of the CEC and two members.